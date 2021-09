After a terrific first half for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas football team, the Eagles’ third game against West Broward High School was suspended due to lightning. MSD, who came into the game with wins over Cooper City and Coconut Creek High School to start the season, led 14-0 at halftime. After lighting in the area was spotted, the game was suspended and is set to resume on October 18.

COOPER CITY, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO