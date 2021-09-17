bc-ebert adv-1 09-17
Virgil Films presents a documentary directed by Theodore Bogosian. No MPAA rating. Running time: 83 minutes. Opens Friday in theaters and Oct. 12 on demand. ** ** **. For some three decades, thousands of Chicago-area regulars, tourists from around the world and far too many celebrities to count have frequented the famous Gibsons Bar and Steakhouse at the corner of Rush and Bellevue, where the neon sign greets visitors for a night of martinis and wine, pieces of steak and seafood so huge they wheel 'em out on a cart, carrot cake bigger than an NFL football and often the sounds of live music wafting from the piano bar.www.gazettextra.com
Comments / 0