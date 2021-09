Much of the discourse surrounding the Milwaukee Bucks this past offseason has revolved around the shooting guard position. The fanbase has gone back and forth as to whether Donte DiVincenzo or Grayson Allen should be Milwaukee’s starting two-guard for 2021-22. It is a compelling topic that has no clear-cut answer at the moment and should help conjure some competition between the two young guards with training camp set to officially begin next week. Interestingly enough, both DiVincenzo and Allen are set to hit restricted free agency after the season, which should add another layer to this ordeal as the two look to prove their place.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO