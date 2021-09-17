Feeling like Summer this weekend…but not for long! – Check out the forecast

We had warm temperatures and sunny skies across northern California Saturday, but a welcome cooling trend is ahead for the next few days. High pressure off the coast of California in the Pacific was the main driving factor in our forecast on Saturday, but low pressure tracking into the Pacific Northwest will flatten the ridge Sunday into Monday. Temperatures topped out in the low to mid 90's in the valley, 70's to 80's in the foothills, and 80's to lower 90's in our mountain areas Saturday afternoon. Winds will start to pick up out of the southwest tonight, and will get stronger as low pressure tracks through to our north on Sunday. The gusty southwest winds and low humidity will drive elevated fire danger on Sunday. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger has been issued for Modoc County from 2pm through 7pm Sunday. Sustained winds out of the southwest to 25mph, with gusts to 40mph will be possible in Modoc County Sunday afternoon. Most of our region will have southwest winds to around 15mph on Sunday, while the valley has winds out of the southeast. Tempratures will dip into the 50's in the valley overnight, and top out in the mid to upper 80's Sunday afternoon. Foothill areas will have low temperatures in the 50's to 60's and high tmeperatures in the 70's to lower 80's on Sunday. Mountain areas are projected to start out in the 30's to lower 50's on Sunday morning, and high temperatures in teh 70's to lower 80's on Sunday afternoon. Fire danger will be elevated due to humidity dropping to below 10 percent, and the gusty southwest winds.

