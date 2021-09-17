CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feeling like Summer this weekend…but not for long! – Check out the forecast

Cover picture for the articleWe are not finished with summer yet and it will feel summer-like this weekend with very warm temperatures, high humidity and scattered showers. Plenty of Gulf moisture will stick around this weekend through early next week. We’ll see a few showers Saturday then a better chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms Sunday through Wednesday of next week. It’s looking more likely we’ll see a big pattern shift by the end of next week. Much cooler and drier air will push down into the Southeast by Thursday. This will be our first real taste of Fall air as we’ll see Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 50s. This will officially put the wraps on our Summer!

