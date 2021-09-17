CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX all-civilian crew calls Tom Cruise from space

By Sarah Polus
Actor Tom Cruise got a glimpse of what the SpaceX all-civilian crew is experiencing in orbit after they called him from space Thursday, according to an announcement on Twitter.

Representatives for SpaceX revealed Friday that Cruise had joined a call with the four space tourists, who are currently aboard the company's Inspiration4 mission.

A Twitter account for the space vessel posted the news with a reference to Cruise's hit film "Top Gun."

"Maverick, you can be our wingman anytime," the tweet read alongside a GIF from the 1986 aviation flick.

No further information regarding the call, or what was discussed, was shared.

The Inspiration4 team, which includes Chris Sembroski, Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor and Hayley Arceneaux, is the first all-civilian orbit crew to be launched into space Wednesday. Before the launch from NASA's Kennedy Center, the crew could be seen fist bumping one another.

Crew Dragon spacecraft aims to reach a roughly 360-mile altitude, the highest since the Gemini 10 and 11 missions in 1966.

Isaacman, a billionaire who is heading the mission, is using the space voyage as a way to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Cruise's call with the crew comes about a year after Jim Bridenstine , then the administrator of NASA, confirmed that the actor had been in talks with NASA about shooting a film in space, The New York Times reported.

The status of the project is unclear.

