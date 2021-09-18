Nick Cave To Publish Memoir Of Years After Son's Death

“HAPPINESS,” AROUND THE Sorrentino family, “was something the smart money wasted no time pursuing.” Certainly, the little clan was smart; both father and son, Gilbert and Christopher, carved out distinguished literary careers. Yet the mother held her own around the household, often calling the shots. Born Vivian Dora Ortiz, her 1937 birth certificate listed her parents as Puerto Rican and her race as “BLACK,” and she spent her childhood in the “epicenter of the South Bronx’s destruction.” By the time the woman had a child of her own, however, she was another lower-Manhattan boho, nurtured by the rich cultural stew of that borough and era: bebop, Baldwin, the abstract expressionists. Passing for Anglo, she took the name Victoria — Vicki — and as soon as Chris was old enough to understand, she assured the boy he wasn’t really Puerto Rican, much less Black.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO