CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Nick Cave To Publish Memoir Of Years After Son's Death

The Quietus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Faith, Hope And Carnage' sees Cave reflect on the grief he felt in the wake of his son Arthur's sudden death in 2015. Nick Cave is publishing a memoir on life in the wake of his son Arthur's sudden death in 2015. Faith, Hope And Carnage is pieced together from...

thequietus.com

Comments / 0

Related
Spin

Nick Cave Announces Memoir Faith, Hope & Carnage

After years of relative silence (outside of his Red Hand Files newsletter) Nick Cave announced his first memoir, Faith, Hope & Carnage. The book is set to arrive in the fall of 2022 via Canongate, and is comprised of over 40 hours of conversation between Observer journalist Sean O’Hagan and Cave.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis review – not for the faint of heart

Touring songs from lockdown album Carnage and the grief-stricken Ghosteen, Cave and Ellis draw the audience headfirst into a maelstrom of emotions. Is it normal to approach a concert by a much-loved artist with as much dread as anticipation? Nick Cave and his close collaborator Warren Ellis are touring songs drawn from Carnage – the haunting and visceral album the two made during lockdown – and from 2019’s Ghosteen, a Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds record like no other. Masks, it turns out, make excellent and discreet handkerchiefs.
MUSIC
Auburn Plainsman

Nick Cave crafts unity through art

Nick Cave, otherwise known as "Rockstar of the Art World," visited Auburn at the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art this past Thursday to showcase his latest works. Before he spoke, the audience was shown a behind-the-scenes short film of a project he previously worked on. This film gave a glimpse into what day-to-day life is as an artist.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cave
Rolling Stone

Hear Nick Cave’s New Spoken Word Track ‘Shyness’

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have released a new song, “Shyness,” a spoken-word letter to Daniel and Vera based on Cave’s the Red Hand Files Issue #68 from October 2019. The single, released via Cave’s online store Cave Things, is available as a two-sided black vinyl seven-inch. The music accompanying the spoken word lyrics was written by Cave and Ellis, and performed by the pair with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. The B-side, “Witness,” was also performed with the orchestra. Earlier this year, Cave and Ellis released a collaborative album, Carnage. Next up, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds will unveil B-Sides &...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Public Service Broadcasting Share Video for “Der Rhythmus der Maschinen” (Feat. Blixa Bargeld) London-based band Public Service Broadcasting have shared a video for a new song titled “Der Rhythmus der Maschinen,” featuring German artist Blixa Bargeld (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Einstürzende Neubauten). It is the latest release from their forthcoming fourth studio album, Bright Magic, which will be out on September 24 via Play it Again Sam. More.
MUSIC
rock107.com

Write by Night: Rush's Geddy Lee to publish memoir in 2022

Geddy Lee made good use of his time in quarantine: He wrote a memoir that'll be out next year. The Rush bassist/vocalist writes on Instagram that during the year and a half he spent in lockdown due to COVID-19 -- "the longest time I'd spent in Toronto since I was nineteen," he notes -- he passed the time by teaching his grandson how to play baseball, taking care of his dogs, and watching TV mysteries with his wife. "Oh, and another thing," he adds. "I began to write. Words, that is."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity#Sudden Death#Lsd#Canongate Fsg
happymag.tv

‘The Mother Wound’: Amani Haydar’s memoir delivers revelation after revelation

Amani Haydar’s The Mother Wound deals with unspeakable tragedy. But in the process, it dispels many myths about domestic abuse and shows how we can learn through trauma. Amani Haydar’s mother, Salwa, was murdered by her father, Haydar Haydar. There’s no hiding from the fact — Haydar even recalls sharing the news with a curious midwife just after giving birth to her first child. On one hand, The Mother Wound (Pan Macmillan) addresses the deeply personal trauma inflicted upon Amani Haydar and her siblings as a result of her father’s actions.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Quietus

Warp Shares Rare Aphex Twin Recording

The recording of Richard D. James' 'Slo Bird Whistle' was produced for a 1995 Peel Session. Warp Records has shared a previously unreleased track from Aphex Twin's 1995 Peel Session.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Geddy Lee’s Upcoming Memoir Helped Him Cope With Neil Peart’s Death

After years of anticipation, Geddy Lee will release a memoir slated for fall 2022. In an Instagram post, the bassist explained that the idea for a memoir came from his lockdown in Toronto during the pandemic —  the longest he’d ever spent there since he was 19 and playing the Northern Ontario bar circuit with Rush. “There were some shiny silver linings to be found at home: teaching my grandson the finer points of baseball and birdwatching, tending to my pups (one of whom was quite ill) and spending the evenings with my lovely better half, glass of Armagnac in hand, as we...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Yebba’s Stunning ‘Dawn’ Marks the Belated Arrival of a One-in-a-Million Singer: Album Review

Yebba — a.k.a. Abbey Smith — is a prodigiously talented 26-year-old singer who’s been buzzing for so long it’s hard to believe “Dawn” is her debut album. She’s already won a Grammy (for a 2019 collaboration with PJ Morton) and over the past five years has duetted with Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, A Tribe Called Quest, Chance the Rapper and even has a featured song on Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” (“Yebba’s Heartbreak”). Most significantly, she was featured on three songs on Mark Ronson’s stellar “Late Night Feelings” album; the Grammy-winning Amy Winehouse/Lady Gaga collaborator also produced many of the songs on “Dawn.”
MUSIC
Amomama

James Brown’s Body Met a Tragic Fate & Was Relocated 14 Times after His Death in 2006 - Here’s What Happened

James Brown had a long-lasting and successful career but met his end in 2006 at 73. However, the events after his demise left a sour taste in the mouth. James Brown was a man of extraordinary talents. He could sing, dance, produce music, and was a bandleader. His exploits led him to be called various nicknames, including "Godfather of Soul," "Mr. Dynamite," and "Soul Brother No. 1."
CELEBRITIES
lareviewofbooks.org

Ferkakta Wisdom: On Christopher Sorrentino’s “Now Beacon, Now Sea: A Son’s Memoir”

“HAPPINESS,” AROUND THE Sorrentino family, “was something the smart money wasted no time pursuing.” Certainly, the little clan was smart; both father and son, Gilbert and Christopher, carved out distinguished literary careers. Yet the mother held her own around the household, often calling the shots. Born Vivian Dora Ortiz, her 1937 birth certificate listed her parents as Puerto Rican and her race as “BLACK,” and she spent her childhood in the “epicenter of the South Bronx’s destruction.” By the time the woman had a child of her own, however, she was another lower-Manhattan boho, nurtured by the rich cultural stew of that borough and era: bebop, Baldwin, the abstract expressionists. Passing for Anglo, she took the name Victoria — Vicki — and as soon as Chris was old enough to understand, she assured the boy he wasn’t really Puerto Rican, much less Black.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Quietus

Let's Eat Grandma Share New Song, 'Hall Of Mirrors'

Let's Eat Grandma have shared a new single, 'Hall Of Mirrors'. Out today (September 21), the track marks the first new music from the UK duo since the release of their 2018 album I'm All Ears. You can listen to the song via the El Hardwick-directed video above. Speaking about...
MUSIC
The Independent

Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari reacts to trailer of new Netflix documentary

Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari has reacted to Netflix’s upcoming documentary about the singer’s long-standing conservatorship battle.On Wednesday (22 September), the streaming service posted an 18-second teaser for Britney Vs Spears, following news that the “Toxic” hitmaker had formally requested a judge to end the conservatorship that has controlled her personal and professional life for 13 years.An official synopsis of the trailer reads: “The world knows Britney Spears: performer, artist, icon. But in the last few years, her name has been publicly tied to another, more mysterious term: conservatorship. Britney vs Spears tells the explosive story of Britney’s life...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy