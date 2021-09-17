Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-17 15:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 353 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Desert Center and Eagle Mtn. This includes the following highways CA Route 177 near mile marker 1...and between mile markers 10 and 15...and between mile markers 2 and 4. CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 101 and 110. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
