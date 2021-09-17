CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-17 15:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 353 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Desert Center and Eagle Mtn. This includes the following highways CA Route 177 near mile marker 1...and between mile markers 10 and 15...and between mile markers 2 and 4. CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 101 and 110. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 19:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 7:10 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 1.1 feet. * Flood stage is 2.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 2.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 1.1 Sat 7 pm CDT 1.9 1.5 1.5
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 21:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charlton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia...Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Nassau, Baker and Charlton Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * Until Monday afternoon. * At 7:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 13.2 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Monday morning and continue falling to 10.9 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the lower end of Steel Bridge Road on the Florida side and cuts off access to the river gage as well as access to several homes.
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Fort White. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 24.0 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.0 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Minor damage to dwellings is possible due to boat wash. * Impact...At 23.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the centerline of the US 27 Bridge downstream to one-half mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Damage to homes at low elevation as well as basement areas underneath homes on stilts is likely.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 20:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 44.3 feet. * Flood stage is 43.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 43.0 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, Swimming becomes dangerous in the river in the park area. * Impact...At 42.0 feet, Boat ramp at the end of Bible Camp Road begins to flood. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Access to river gage becomes limited as the Bible Camp Road boat ramp becomes flooded and the last half mile of Bible Camp Road begins to flood in Columbia County. Overland flooding begins past the Santa Fe River sink in the park and will cut-off access road to south end of the park. * Impact...At 45.0 feet, Numerous walking trails in O`leno State Park are flooded on the Alachua County side of the river. Flooding begins to affect local roads north of Buzzard Roost Prairie in Columbia County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Riverside County, CA
Desert Center, CA
Eagle Mountain, CA
Riverside County, CA
Riverside, CA
California Cars
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 20:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Atkinson. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 14.8 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.3 feet early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, River Rock Road begins to experience flooding across the road.
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Glades by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 21:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 415 PM EDT. Target Area: Glades The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Fisheating Creek near Palmdale affecting Glades County. For Lake Okeechobee/Fisheating Creek...including Palmdale...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Fisheating Creek near Palmdale. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 6.9 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 7.1 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Fisheating creek is forecast to remain in flood stage. Access road to campground and the bath house may be flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.1 feet on 10/17/1938.
GLADES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 20:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 8:15 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 59.1 feet. * Flood stage is 59.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 57.9 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 56.0 feet, The boat ramp and floating dock at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 58.0 feet, Picnic Areas and campsites at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 59.0 feet, Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs is generally closed to the public as access roads within the park become flooded. * Impact...At 60.0 feet, A driveway near Southwest 102nd Court in Union County begins to flood at this level. Flooding along the river continues to impact boat ramps, docks and campgrounds in the area.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 14:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-25 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has extended the * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 243 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mangas Springs and Bill Evans Lake.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Collier by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Collier FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL COLLIER COUNTY At 500 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms have dissipated. However, 1 to 3 inches of rain have fallen from the thunderstorms and it will take some time for the water to drain away. Therefore, the Flood Advisory remains in effect until 615 PM EDT this evening for West Central Collier County. Some locations that will experience flooding include Naples, Golden Gate Estates, Golden Gate, Vineyards, West Toll Gate On Alligator Alley, North Naples and East Naples.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant, Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 15:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-25 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Grant; Hidalgo The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico Northeastern Hidalgo County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 408 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central Grant and Northeastern Hidalgo Counties
GRANT COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant, Hidalgo by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant, Hidalgo by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 15:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-25 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 458 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

