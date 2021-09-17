CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RESPECT. Interview: Duckwrth Talks Latest EP, SG8*, Being Apart Of The Space Jam: A New Legacy Soundtrack, Touring With Billie Eilish + Much More

By Ayana Rashed
respect-mag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA-based recording artist, musician and designer, Duckwrth, has released his new project, SG8*, out now. The project is aptly named after the SuperGood brand he created and the evolution to his 2020 album of the same name. Continuing the lineage of soul and diving deeper into melodic R&B, the project is layered with vocals, however this standout track focuses on Duckwrth’s bars serving as an anthem for escapism. “4K” is available on all streaming platforms.

respect-mag.com

