RESPECT. Interview: Duckwrth Talks Latest EP, SG8*, Being Apart Of The Space Jam: A New Legacy Soundtrack, Touring With Billie Eilish + Much More

Every person who worked on Nirvana’s “Nevermind,” released 30 years ago today, says that the album basically broke itself, almost immediately taking on a life of its own in a way that could never have been planned — “Get out of the way and duck” was a phrase that record company executives said often at the time. But dozens of people were working at the top of their respective games to make sure that the band was heard and seen. Nirvana — Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl — did not come out of nowhere, as many seemed to think...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO