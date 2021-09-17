The Bronx Chronicle Veteran of the Week
Jestine Roper enlisted in the United States Army and served for 30 years retiring as Chief Warrant Officer 3. During her service in the military, she held various positions, including Telecommunication Center Operator, Army Communication Security Officer, Army Motor Pool Officer, and the Company Commander for Annual Training. Her following Units included 99th Signal Battalion (Floyd Bennett Field. Brooklyn), 343rd Combat Support Hospital (Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn), and 344th Combat Support Hospital (Fort Totten, Queens).thebronxchronicle.com
