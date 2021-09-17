CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

The Bronx Chronicle Veteran of the Week

By Editorials
The Bronx Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJestine Roper enlisted in the United States Army and served for 30 years retiring as Chief Warrant Officer 3. During her service in the military, she held various positions, including Telecommunication Center Operator, Army Communication Security Officer, Army Motor Pool Officer, and the Company Commander for Annual Training. Her following Units included 99th Signal Battalion (Floyd Bennett Field. Brooklyn), 343rd Combat Support Hospital (Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn), and 344th Combat Support Hospital (Fort Totten, Queens).

thebronxchronicle.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
City
Fort Hamilton, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
The Associated Press

Closely fought German election ushers in post-Merkel era

BERLIN (AP) — German voters were choosing a new parliament Sunday in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy. Polls point to a very close race Sunday between Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, with state governor Armin...
ELECTIONS
CNN

What we know about Gabby Petito's final days

(CNN) — Over the summer, Gabby Petito set out with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, to travel across the country in her white Ford van, planning to hit national parks throughout the western United States. For the past year, the young woman regularly posted pictures with Laundrie on her Instagram account,...
MOAB, UT
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Organizations#The United States Army#Army Motor Pool#Units#99th Signal Battalion#Social Work#The Board Of Education#Jes Good Rewards#Community Board#Veterans Affair Committee

Comments / 0

Community Policy