Willow Grove 5th Grader Defies Phillies Fans’ Reputation for Being Mean
The sweetest gesture happened this week at a Phillies game. These are the precious moments that restore my faith in mankind. Here is some wholesome content to kick off your weekend. 10 year old Aaron Pressley was attending the Phillies versus Chicago Cubs with his family on Thursday when he was one of the lucky few to catch a foul ball. The Willow Grove native was so excited he raised the ball in the air to show off his accomplishment.wpst.com
