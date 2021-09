By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Welcome to the new era of the New England Patriots. Growing pains were to be expected, but boy was that a painful loss in Week 1. New England had a chance to steal a win against the Miami Dolphins in Mac Jones’ debut, but a costly fumble by Damien Harris deep in Miami territory doomed the team’s chances. It was the fourth fumble by the Patriots and the second that the team lost in a frustrating 17-16 defeat to start the 2021 season. That fumble was far from the only frustrating moment at Gillette Stadium,...

