National Drill 2021: Here's what you need to know

This Sunday , September 19, it will be 36 years since the 1985 earthquake and 4 in 2017. As every year, both are commemorated with a national drill on the same day where all citizens must activate the security protocols wherever they are. . The Government of Mexico shared details about the event this Wednesday and warned that it will take place under the hypothesis that there will be a 7.2-degree earthquake with an epicenter 35 kilometers from Acatlán, Puebla.