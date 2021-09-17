CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount, CA

Paramount Communications Head Chris Petrikin to Exit in Wake of Jim Gianopulos Departure

By Brian Welk
TheWrap
TheWrap
 8 days ago
Chris Petrikin, Paramount Pictures’ EVP of Global Communications and Corporate Branding, is exiting the studio, according to multiple media reports. Reps for Paramount and ViacomCBS did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. His departure follows the shakeup at CEO, with Jim Gianopulos set to depart by the end...

TheWrap

Paramount Motion Picture Group President Emma Watts to Exit

President of the Motion Picture Group at Paramount Pictures Emma Watts is exiting her position following the ouster of CEO and Chairman Jim Gianopulos, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap. Earlier this month, Brian Robbins, the head of Nickelodeon at ViacomCBS, was announced as Gianopulos’ replacement. Gianopulos...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Deadline

Mike Ireland & Daria Cercek Named Co-Heads Of Paramount Motion Picture Group

Following Emma Watts’ departure as President of the Motion Picture Film Group, her Co-Presidents of Production Mike Ireland and Daria Cercek are being elevated to run the film group now as co-heads. Ireland and Cercek will report directly to Brian Robbins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures, effective pronto. Cercek and Ireland will continue to oversee the studio’s motion picture slate from development through release for Paramount Pictures, as well as leading casting, physical production and post-production. Jeremy Kramer will lead Paramount Players, also reporting to Robbins. “Daria and Michael each have built tremendous track records in their careers, and their collective...
BUSINESS
TheWrap

42West Promotes Annalee Paulo to President of West Coast Entertainment Marketing Division

Annalee Paulo has been promoted to president of 42West’s West Coast Entertainment Marketing division, succeeding Susan Ciccone, who is leaving the company after 15 years. Paulo will work alongside East Coast President Tom Piechura, and together, they will oversee theatrical, streaming, corporate and personal PR campaigns as well as supervising the division’s 30 employees.
BUSINESS
Variety

Paramount Staffers Reeling Due to Ongoing Studio Shakeup: ‘The Lack of Communication Is Shocking’

A “game of chicken” is commonly known as a conflict between two parties where neither wants to yield, but both are hoping to avoid embarrassment and failure. That seems to be the pervading psychological dynamic right now at Paramount Pictures, as it continues to topple its legacy leadership structure in favor of a streaming-first future under new studio chief Brian Robbins. “We’re all playing chicken right now,” one insider told Variety, explaining that studio employees are carrying out the work of making movies with no substantive input from Robbins – the former Nickelodeon head who replaced industry statesman Jim Gianopulos as Paramount chairman and CEO earlier this month. On Friday, Emma Watts, the stalwart production head...
MOVIES
Local
California Business
City
Paramount, CA
Deadline

Netflix VP Of Communications Richard Siklos Leaves The Company

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix VP of communications Richard Siklos, a key public-facing figure for the streaming giant since 2017, has just announced his departure, Deadline has learned. It isn’t clear what Siklos’s next step will be, but after serving in a senior role at Netflix, on top of a seven-year stint as a communications exec at Time Warner, he has more than a few options. Before crossing the Rubicon, Siklos was a well-established journalist known for his coverage of the media business at top-shelf publications like Fortune, The New York Times and Business Week. Rachel Whetstone, who became chief communications officer at Netflix in...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Communications VP to Exit After 4 Years With Streamer

Netflix’s Richard Siklos is leaving the streamer after four years as vice president of communications, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. “Richard is a skilled communicator, who strengthened our reputation during a tremendous time of growth, and built a world-class team. He has been a valued and trusted advisor to many across Netflix and we wish him the best,” Rachel Whetstone, Netflix’s chief communications officer, said in a statement. It’s not immediately clear where Siklos is headed to next, and a representative for Netflix declined to comment on his departure. Since joining Netflix in 2017, Siklos was the chief spokesperson, representing co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Reed Hastings and handling communications primarily for the U.S. and Canada. Prior to Netflix, Siklos spent seven years at Time Warner Inc. as vp of strategic communications, working closely with senior leadership. Before moving into corporate communications, Siklos was a business reporter and writer; he served as an editor-at-large at Fortune from 2007 to 2010 and was a correspondent and columnist for the New York Times between 2005 and 2007, authoring the “Media Frenzy” column. Deadline first reported on Siklos’ departure from Netflix.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Warner Records Names Steve ‘Steve O’ Carless President, A&R (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Records has named Steve “Steve O” Carless president of A&R, a new position at the Warner Music Group label that’s home to such artists as Dua Lipa, Saweetie David Guetta and Anitta. Carless’ start date is Dec. 1 and he’ll be reporting to co-chairman and CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck and working closely with Julian Petty, EVP/head of business and legal affairs, and Chris Atlas, EVP, Urban music and marketing, according to an announcement issued today (Sept. 23). The veteran executive’s credits include successes Polo G — whom he co-manages — Jeezy, Big Sean and the late Nipsey Hussle. He’s also held...
BUSINESS
Person
Brian Robbins
Person
Jim Gianopulos
Middletown Press

Jim Gianopulos' Paramount Ouster Is Another Sign of the Streaming Times

The changing of the legacy guard in Hollywood continues in a business focused on prioritizing content for streaming customers. Last week, we learned that seasoned studio chief Jim Gianopulos, who for decades has been shepherding big, successful theatrical movies, was being pushed out after four years as chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures in favor of a digital-leaning leader known for purveying lower-cost content aimed at younger consumers.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Peter Bart: Shari Redstone’s Gianopulos Firing Leans Into Streaming Future; Is She Repeating Father’s Mistakes That Hobbled Paramount?

Tom Freston, a founder of the MTV network, once observed: “What’s fascinating about the future is that so many people claim to understand it.” In 2006, Freston, then CEO of Viacom, was fired by Sumner Redstone, who explained that “Freston doesn’t understand the future.” As it turned out, Redstone had failed to understand the present. The incident was brought back to mind last week when Sumner’s daughter, Shari, led the charge to dismiss Jim Gianopulos as Paramount’s CEO. Again, “the future” was the issue. And the muddled leaks further confused the present. Gianopulos’ departure had an “end of an era” aura to...
TV & VIDEOS
mediapost.com

ViacomCBS Exec Changes: Nevins Adds Paramount TV Studios, Robbins Heads Paramount Pictures

ViacomCBS has made major senior executive changes to its Paramount Pictures and Paramount Television Studios units, with Brian Robbins and David Nevins assuming new responsibilities, respectively. Robbins, who led Nickelodeon, will be president-CEO of Paramount Pictures, maintaining his Nickelodeon responsibilities. Longtime chairman-CEO of Paramount Pictures Jim Gianopulos will be departing.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Paramount Pictures Revamp Made Official By ViacomCBS: Jim Gianopulos Exits, Brian Robbins Takes Over; David Nevins Adds Par TV To Portfolio

The transition plan for Paramount Pictures is officially set, with ViacomCBS confirming Jim Gianopulos will exit and Brian Robbins will add leadership of the studio to his growing portfolio. The changing of the guard had been reported on Friday. As follow-on reports Sunday had indicated, the other key part of the makeover will see David Nevins add oversight of Paramount TV. Robbins, who is continuing to steer Nickelodeon globally as well as helping shepherd Paramount+, gains the title of chairman and CEO of Paramount. Gianopulos, a Fox vet who turned the fortunes of Paramount around after arriving in 2017, will serve in...
BUSINESS
#Global Communications#Paramount Communications#Paramount Pictures#Motion Picture Group#Domestic Distribution#Fox Petrikin#The William Morris Agency
bizjournals

Paramount Pictures confirms Jim Gianopulos stepping down as CEO

Jim Gianopulos, who steered through such movies as "A Quiet Place," "Rocketman" and "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" at Paramount Pictures, has stepped down as the studio's chairman and chief executive. Paramount parent ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC) said oversight of Paramount will transition to Brian Robbins, who has been named...
BUSINESS
TheWrap

Showtime Head David Nevins to Lead Paramount TV Amid Studio Shakeup

Showtime and Paramount+ boss David Nevins will also take on the role of running Paramount’s TV unit, TheWrap has learned. Nickelodeon chief Brian Robbins will now only oversee the film studio as part of the restructuring, the Wall Street Journal reported. The move is expected to be formalized on Monday with Robbins taking over for Jim Gianopulos as CEO of Paramount Pictures. Gianopulos previously oversaw both film and television.
PARAMOUNT, CA
starwarsnewsnet.com

Lucasfilm Finds Its New Public Relations Head in Chris Coxall

Last week, it was announced that long-time Lucasfilm head of publicity and communications, Lynne Hale, was retiring after 35 years. At the time, there was no replacement announced, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney’s Chris Coxall, who joined Disney in 2013 and has been working on every Star Wars release since 2015, will be taking over the position.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
The Hollywood Reporter

Lionsgate Sets Phased Return to Office With “Hybrid” Work Model

Lionsgate has set a phased return for its studio workforce, to start on Oct. 4, as it brings to a work-from-home option for employees during the pandemic to an end. The studio is also ordering that returning employees be fully vaccinated and observe mask protocols. “I know some of you can hardly wait to return while others have genuine concerns about coming back after 18 months at home. I’ve listened carefully to the feedback not only of my senior leaders but employees across the company, our response managers and our outside health and safety experts at CTEH,” Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer...
BUSINESS
Variety

MGM’s Michael De Luca, Pamela Abdy Underscore Commitment to Theatrical

MGM Motion Picture Group chairman Michael De Luca and president Pamela Abdy have stressed that the Hollywood studio remains a home for filmmakers who want to release their movies in the cinema. Speaking at the Zurich Film Festival’s industry event, the Zurich Summit – ahead of next week’s theatrical launch of “No Time to Die” – the pair were interviewed on stage by CAA Media Finance co-head Roeg Sutherland. He asked how they convinced filmmakers to work with MGM rather than streamers “which are incredibly competitive about pricing.” “The good news is we don’t really have to do a heavy sales pitch,”...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office Milestone: ‘Shang-Chi’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Domestic Pic of Pandemic Era

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings continues to dazzle at the box office. The Marvel Studios and Disney pic achieved a major milestone on Friday when hitting $186.8 million in domestic ticket sales, the highest gross of the pandemic-era despite the challenges posed by the delta variant. The record previously belonged to fellow Marvel title Black Widow, which topped out at $183.4 million in North America. Bullish box office analysts believe Shang-Chi has a shot at approaching $240 million or more by the end of its run domestically. Disney opted to give the film an exclusive theatrical release versus opening...
MOVIES
