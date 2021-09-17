Mexican Independence Day Celebrations Could Bring More Gridlock Downtown

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Thursday, Sept. 16, Palm&Pine will celebrate Mexican Independence Day in an effort to give back to the community in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The team from El Buho Mezcal will be behind the Pine Bar pouring Mezcal Flights and a Specialty Cocktail with all proceeds from the cocktail going to Free ALAS, which is currently raising funds for undocumented residents of our community who are not eligible for FEMA relief from Hurricane Ida – donations can be made HERE and HERE.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO