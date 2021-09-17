CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexican Independence Day Celebrations Could Bring More Gridlock Downtown

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect a busy weekend of traffic in and around downtown, with multiple events taking place, including a possible repeat of car caravans creating gridlock. CBS 2’s Steven Graves reports.

Regionites celebrate Mexican Independence Day with parade through Hammond

HAMMOND — The bright green, white and red colors of the Mexican flag were prominently on display and present on seemingly almost every vehicle entered in a large Mexican Independence Day parade held Sunday afternoon in Hammond. Sept. 16, 1810, marked the start of Mexico's revolution against Spanish rule. The...
HAMMOND, IN
Roads Closed Ahead of Mexican Independence Day Celebrations; Residents Required to Show ID to Pass

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications announced several roads would be closed ahead of weekend Mexican Independence Day celebrations and residents will be required to show identification to pass. Due to anticipated increased traffic activity, officials said residents can expect the following rolling closures Friday night through Sunday:. DuSable...
CHICAGO, IL
South Park’s Multicultural Latino Market Celebrates Mexican Independence Day Saturday

The South Park Multicultural Latino Market, a recurring weekend pop-up hosted by the South Park Merchants Association (SPMA), will host a special celebration of Mexican Independence Day and Hispanic American Heritage Month on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the South Park Plaza. Fiestas Patrias will feature DJs spinning salsa, cumbia, merengue, banda, and quebradita sonidero music, and vendors will sell authentic Mexican and Latino foods like tacos, empanadas, elotes, specialty non-alcoholic drinks, as well as clothing, jewelry, and collectibles. The celebration starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 5 p.m. or later. RSVP and find out more at the Fiesta Patrias Facebook event page.
SEATTLE, WA
The City of Santa Ana recognizes Mexican Independence Day

In celebration of Mexican Independence Day, the City of Santa Ana has lit up the city’s water tower in green, white, and red!. Sept. 16th marks the day when, in 1810, Father Hidalgo gave a cry for independence, “El Grito de Dolores,” which led to an 11-year battle ultimately resulting in Mexico’s independence from Spain.
SANTA ANA, CA
Mexican Independence Day Event at Palm&Pine to Raise Money for Free ALAS

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Thursday, Sept. 16, Palm&Pine will celebrate Mexican Independence Day in an effort to give back to the community in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The team from El Buho Mezcal will be behind the Pine Bar pouring Mezcal Flights and a Specialty Cocktail with all proceeds from the cocktail going to Free ALAS, which is currently raising funds for undocumented residents of our community who are not eligible for FEMA relief from Hurricane Ida – donations can be made HERE and HERE.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
City to control traffic points, after Mexican Independence Day logjams

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — City officials on Friday announced plans to control traffic over the weekend, in the wake of Mexican Independence Day caravans and celebrations that have created logjams in and around downtown Chicago. Chicago Police and the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said authorities will implement...
CHICAGO, IL

