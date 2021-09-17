CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, TX

3 Fort Hood soldiers, ex-Belton officer caught in sex trafficking sting

By Khadeeja Umana
 8 days ago
Ten men, including three Fort Hood soldiers and a former Belton Police Officer, were arrested in a sex trafficking sting.

"The purpose of the operation is to crackdown on sex trafficking and to identify/arrest individuals seeking sexual acts in exchange for a fee in Bell County," said the sheriff's department. "The operation was conducted in the Temple-Killeen area of Bell County."

The operation conducted by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Fort Hood Law Enforcement had undercover female deputies posted at locations on Tuesday and Thursday in which ten men were arrested.

Authorities placed soliciting advertisements on online sites in the operation, these websites are known to people looking to engage in sexual conduct for a fee.

"The goal of the operation was geared toward the people aka “Johns” responding to advertisements; ultimately, attacking the demand side of prostitution," said BCSO. "If there is no demand, there is no need for the service."

Five men were arrested on Tuesday in the John Suppression Initiative Operation, and another five were arrested on Thursday. Multiple charges will be screened for each arrest, according to BCSO.

Texas counts first-time solicitation of prostitution a state jail felony under H.B. 2975, effective Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Gregory Waits
7d ago

Unless they were trying to hookup with underage girls, what’s the big deal? Guys want to get laid, and there are women who provide the service. Victimless crime. Allocate manpower and budget $ on more serious crimes…gang problem, meth distribution…the list goes on.

García Enrique
7d ago

¿So solicitation is now called sex trafficking? Making profits off incarnation of felons, should be a crime, they should call that sex trafficking also.

VinniV
7d ago

Felony here in Texas now but legal in Nevada....If 2 or more adults consent to a sexual encounter that's their business...not the states.

