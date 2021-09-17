3 Fort Hood soldiers, ex-Belton officer caught in sex trafficking sting

Ten men, including three Fort Hood soldiers and a former Belton Police Officer, were arrested in a sex trafficking sting.

"The purpose of the operation is to crackdown on sex trafficking and to identify/arrest individuals seeking sexual acts in exchange for a fee in Bell County," said the sheriff's department. "The operation was conducted in the Temple-Killeen area of Bell County."

The operation conducted by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Fort Hood Law Enforcement had undercover female deputies posted at locations on Tuesday and Thursday in which ten men were arrested.

Authorities placed soliciting advertisements on online sites in the operation, these websites are known to people looking to engage in sexual conduct for a fee.

"The goal of the operation was geared toward the people aka “Johns” responding to advertisements; ultimately, attacking the demand side of prostitution," said BCSO. "If there is no demand, there is no need for the service."

Five men were arrested on Tuesday in the John Suppression Initiative Operation, and another five were arrested on Thursday. Multiple charges will be screened for each arrest, according to BCSO.

Texas counts first-time solicitation of prostitution a state jail felony under H.B. 2975, effective Wednesday, Sept. 1.