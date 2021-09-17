Man arrested after recklessly driving, police pursuit: MPD

A 25-year-old Franklin man is in custody after taking police on a chase, crashing his car and then trying to run away on foot Thursday evening, Milwaukee police say.

MPD said officers noticed the man driving recklessly in the area of West Fond du Lac Avenue and West Townsend Street just after 6 p.m. The officers tried to pull the man over but he began driving away, police said.

Officers pursued him in their squad cars. MPD says the suspect at some point crashed his car in the 2200 block of West Capitol Drive. The suspect then got out of his car and tried to run away. But officers eventually caught up with the man and arrested him.

Milwaukee police said criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip