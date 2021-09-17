CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after recklessly driving, police pursuit: MPD

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 8 days ago
A 25-year-old Franklin man is in custody after taking police on a chase, crashing his car and then trying to run away on foot Thursday evening, Milwaukee police say.

MPD said officers noticed the man driving recklessly in the area of West Fond du Lac Avenue and West Townsend Street just after 6 p.m. The officers tried to pull the man over but he began driving away, police said.

Officers pursued him in their squad cars. MPD says the suspect at some point crashed his car in the 2200 block of West Capitol Drive. The suspect then got out of his car and tried to run away. But officers eventually caught up with the man and arrested him.

Milwaukee police said criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

Steven Guzman
8d ago

The way they soft on crime he might already be released back with a DA deal ready to go to keep him out.🥱

