NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City schools are getting ready for a big test as the city’s vaccine mandate takes effect in just a few days. All Department of Education employees must get their first COVID-19 shot by Monday or risk losing their jobs. Some worry that could lead to a teacher shortage. As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city’s in good shape, but the teachers’ union said there is no contingency plan for next week. “Hopefully they’ll all be here on Monday,” said parent Eddie Venegas. Venegas has high hopes for the staff at his daughter’s school,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO