Woman drowns while swimming near Edgewater Park

A 24-year-old woman drowned while swimming near Edgewater Park Friday, according to Cleveland EMS.

Around 4:55 p.m., the United States Coast Guard received a report from EMS that two people were seen swimming near Edgewater Park and that one of the swimmers made it back to shore but another was seen going under and not resurfacing.

The Coast Guard launched the Station Cleveland Harbor's rescue boat and a helicopter was called in from Station Detroit to assist in the search.

A technical rescue team with the Cleveland Fire Department deployed the quick response boat searching and crews used sonar equipment in the search as well.

Crews with the Cleveland Metroparks Police Dive Team were eventually able to recover the body of the woman from the water. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

