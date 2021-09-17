Towns decide to opt in or out of allowing marijuana sales

After years of debates, failed legislative bills and public comments, six months ago, marijuana was legalized for recreational use in New York State.

But still—you can’t buy or sell in the state, and there are little regulations yet.

Individual towns and villages have until December 31 to Opt in or Opt out. If a town opt’s in, that means it can never change its mind. The town would then be a site for dispensaries and on-site consumption areas.

“We want to make sure we have enough time before we even consider opting out,” said Ton Digati, Town Councilmember in Grand Island. “This is the one chance to opt out completely.”

Digati says Monday, the town is holding a public comment period to hear from Grand Island taxpayers.

“If you opt out, you don’t get a share of the taxes,” he said. “There’s a 4% tax for towns and villages who opt in.”

In West Seneca, the Town Board voted 4-1 in favor of opting out.

“I think most of the town board would like to see what the regulations would be before opting in,” he said.

The state still hasn’t set those regulations yet, so it’s unclear what towns and villages are agreeing to when opting in.

The public comments on Grand Island begin Monday at 8PM.

