Delaware State

Police respond to report of shooting at Delaware mall

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED, Del. (AP) — Troopers responded to a report of a shooting at a Delaware mall Friday evening, Delaware State Police said.

Police said the incident at Concord Mall wasn’t random violence and there’s no threat to the public, The News Journal reported. Troopers cleared the mall and contained the scene, police said.

Police didn’t have a description of the shooter.

Video from the scene showed police vehicles and ambulances in the mall parking lot and crime scene tape at the mall entrance. Mall security and workers at two stores declined to comment on the situation.

