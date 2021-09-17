Brush fire burning 180 acres in Gorman area

A brush fire sparked by a burning truck quickly blackened 180 acres Friday in the Gorman area.

The Emigrant Fire was reported shortly before about 1:45 p.m. near the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway at Vista Del Lago Road, according to the Angeles National Forest.

The fire, which was initially reported at about one to five acres, was started by a burning big rig that had stopped on the right shoulder of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fire was reported at 100 acres by 2:20 p.m., with a strong push to the north and a potential to reach 500 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Air crews were sent to the scene to assist in the firefighting effort.

The two right lanes of the northbound Golden State Freeway at Vista Del Lago Road, as well as the northbound and southbound off-ramps, were closed for an unknown duration, according to Caltrans.