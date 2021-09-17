Police: Man sleeping near store Thursday awoke to a break-in

A 911 caller told police he awoke to the sound of banging and believes someone broke into Rick’s Drive In Grocery early Thursday, according to a police report.

He flagged down a Denton Police Department officer around 4:11 a.m. to report the burglary in the 300 block of East McKinney Street.

The caller told police he was sleeping in the area and woke up to a loud ‘bang bang’ noise, describing it as someone breaking a door. He reported seeing two figures running south on North Bell Avenue.

Police checked the building and didn’t find anyone inside. The report says they found the door open and that it appeared to be forced open. According to the report, the manager and owner don’t believe anything was taken.

A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.

Other reports

1300 block of Dallas Drive — A woman who sent a man about $7,000 reported Thursday she believes she was defrauded, according to a police report.

She told police she was talking to a man online and had sent him about $6,500 in Bitcoin in July to help him with an accident. She reported she also sent him a $500 gift card.

The report says she realized his online profile was fake and believes she was scammed out of the money. She told police she wants to press charges for theft. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.

1500 block of East McKinney Street — Police arrested a woman Thursday afternoon who had been criminally trespassed from an array of businesses near the Denton County Courts Building, according to a police report.

A 911 caller reported the 42-year-old woman was on the side of the building that hosts Big Bubba’s Bail Bonds and wouldn’t leave. Officers issued her a criminal trespass notice and told her she would be arrested if she remained at the property.

The report says officers provided different locations she could go to but she allegedly refused to leave. The building owner told police he wanted to pursue charges, so they arrested the woman on a count of criminal trespass.

At the city jail, officers learned she’d been trespassed from the building on Sept. 9.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 486 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.

From Thursday to Friday, 30 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.