Trying out Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice & Fall flavors

If you're looking for more ways to get your pumpkin spice fix, Rush Bowls is bringing back its seasonal Pumpkin Spice Bowl on September 22. Rush Bowls – the fast casual concept known for its extensive meal-in-a-bowl offerings – recently announced that its Pumpkin Spice Bowl is coming back to the menu for a limited time. The base of this autumnal bowl is a rich puree made from pumpkin, banana, frozen yogurt, cinnamon, nutmeg, graham cracker, and your milk of choice. The whole thing is then topped with cinnamon, honey, organic granola, and one other free topping. As CEO and Founder of Rush Bowls Andrew Pudalov explains, "Our customers count down to the return of the Pumpkin Spice Bowl. We share our customers’ excitement and are happy to announce that it will be available in a Rush Bowls near you this month."

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO