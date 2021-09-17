Police Log: 9-18-21

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Thomas Fitzgerald , 30, of 30 Walden St., was arrested and charged with three counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle/trailer, number plate violation to conceal ID and improper operation of a motor vehicle at 12:26 p.m. Friday.

Sarah Perras , of 224 Washington St., was arrested on warrants and charged with assault and battery, Class B drug possession subsequent offense, Class E drug possession, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, carrying a dangerous weapon, and miscellaneous equipment violation at 10:17 a.m. Friday.

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 3:37 p.m. Thursday at Sullivans Liquors at 196 Essex St.; at 3:39 p.m. Thursday at 444 Western Ave.; at 4:29 p.m. Thursday at 544 Western Ave.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 5:21 p.m. Thursday at Broadway and Richardson Road; at 10:25 p.m. Thursday at 35 Wyman St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 5:23 p.m. Thursday at 211 Eastern Ave.; at 6:22 p.m. Thursday at 38 Clovelly St.; at 6:20 a.m. Friday at 846 Lynnfield St.; at 6:43 a.m. Friday at 449 Essex St.; at 7:17 a.m. Friday at Rockaway and Essex streets; at 8:22 a.m. Friday at Stanwood Street and Western Avenue; at 8:47 a.m. Friday at Bowler and Chestnut streets; at 1:19 p.m. Friday at Chase Road and Euclid Avenue; at 1:48 p.m. Friday at Federal and Marion streets.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 9:24 p.m. Thursday at AJS Auto Sales at 234 Western Ave.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 7:14 p.m. Thursday at 250 Union St.

A report of an opiate overdose at 10:51 a.m. Friday at 92 Market St.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 6:23 p.m. Thursday at MBTA parking garage at 186 Market St.; at 5 a.m. Friday at 50 Adams St.; at 5:49 a.m. Thursday at 53 President St.; at 11:04 a.m. Friday at 471 Broadway; at 11:16 a.m. Friday at 5 Oxford St.

A report of a motor vehicle theft at 7:11 p.m. Thursday at 12 Ellis St.; at 7:42 a.m. Friday at 49 E Park Ave.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 9:30 a.m. Friday at 29 Richard St.

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 10:38 a.m. Friday at 43 Adams St.

NAHANT



Complaints

At 4:26 a.m. Thursday, several callers reported cars were racing up and down the Causeway.

A coyote sighting was reported at 6:57 a.m. Friday on Lafayette Terrace. A caller reported a coyote was eating his trash and he could not scare it away. An officer reported the coyote had moved on.

PEABODY

Arrests

Patrick Joseph Corning , 38, homeless, was arrested on a warrant at 3:07 p.m. Thursday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 3:09 p.m. Thursday at Northshore Mall at 210N Andover St.; at 3:34 p.m. Thursday at 11 Livingston Drive; at 5:35 p.m. Thursday at 310 Andover St.; at 7:24 p.m. Thursday at 550 Lowell St. and 232 Newbury St.

A report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle at 10:45 a.m. Friday at T-Mobile on Main Street. A pedestrian’s foot was run over by the vehicle; the person declined medical attention.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 12:03 p.m. Friday at 494 Lowell St. and 2 Priscilla Lane.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 4:26 p.m. Thursday at 134 Newbury St. A caller reported a motorcyclist was banging on the hood of a motor vehicle and making death threats. Police reported the people involved had left the area.

Fire

A report of a machine fire that was extinguished by the sprinkler system at 5:05 p.m. Thursday at Access at 4 First Ave.

Theft

A report of package theft at 4:18 p.m. Thursday at Preserve North Apartments at 50 Warren St. Police reported the package was recovered, but items were missing.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 5:54 p.m. Thursday at YMCA at 259 Lynnfield St. A caller reported her rear windshield was smashed in the parking lot.

SAUGUS

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 18 Bayfield Road. A caller reported her neighbor drove away with her dog after she put the dog outside. An officer reported that when he pulled up, the dog came running out of the woods.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 8:37 p.m. Sunday at 87 Stetson Ave.; at 4 p.m. Monday at 144 Walker Road; at 5:58 p.m. Monday at Eastman Avenue and Essex Street.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 3:54 p.m. Monday at Marshalls at 1005 Paradise Road; at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 450 Paradise Road.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 11:01 p.m. Sunday at 69 Eastman Ave. A caller reported an unknown person with a flashlight was in her yard.

At 12:17 p.m. Tuesday, Clarke School staff reported an older man with a unleashed dog that was running around on the field at 100 Middlesex Ave. were disturbing recess. Children were at recess on the field at the time.

At 1:19 p.m. Wednesday, a caller from 98 Rockland St. reported there was a squirrel in his apartment and all attempts to get it out have failed.

Overdose

A report of an overdose on medication at 5:24 a.m. Wednesday at 181 Stetson Ave.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday at 400 Paradise Road; at 6:23 p.m. Thursday at the MBTA parking garage at 186 Market St.

Vandalism

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday at 10 Sunset Drive. A caller reported the vandalism occurred while the car was parked at the train station.

The post Police Log: 9-18-21 appeared first on Itemlive .