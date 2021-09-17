CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Attorney for nursing home owner says reports of horrific conditions were 'greatly exaggerated'

WWL
WWL
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a telephone interview Friday, Bob Dean's attorney admitted that conditions at the building deteriorated, but said the situation was largely under control.

www.wwltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
wlrn.org

AARP Report Points To Florida Nursing Home Deaths & Lagging COVID-19 Vaccinations

As the delta variant of the coronavirus caused Florida to become a hotspot for COVID-19 in late July and August, the state’s nursing homes also felt the brunt. Using federal data, the senior-advocacy group AARP released a report Wednesday that said 237 Florida nursing-home residents died of COVID-19 during a four-week period that ended Aug. 22 --- tied for the highest death rate in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
Jeff Landry
TheDailyBeast

Nursing Homes Give Seniors Bogus Diagnoses to Drug Them, Report Says

At least one-fifth of the nation’s 1-plus million nursing home residents are being treated with antipsychotic drugs—with some doctors giving out bogus diagnoses to justify the sedatives. That’s according to an investigation by The New York Times, which found that one in nine nursing home residents has been labeled schizophrenic, even though the condition affects only one in 150 people in the general population. Some facilities are overusing the drugs in order to subdue patients and avoid having to hire extra staff—even though the medications can worsen dementia and cause heart problems and falls, the paper reports. “People don’t just wake up with schizophrenia when they are elderly,” Dr. Michael Wasserman told the Times. “It’s used to skirt the rules.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WAFB

THE INVESTIGATORS: Attorney for Bob Dean works to get nursing home licenses reinstated

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorney John McLindon and the legal team for nursing home operator Bob Dean, Jr. is swinging back, working to clear his name and get his licenses back weeks after he made the call to evacuate more than 800 of his elderly nursing home residents to this warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish. Seven people died and 12 more had to be hospitalized during the ordeal.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Home Owner#Hospice#Ag#South Lafourche Nursing#Rehab#River Palms Nursing#Orleans Parish
click orlando

AARP Report: Hundreds die in Florida nursing homes in August

During a four-week period in August, 237 Florida nursing home residents died of COVID-19, according to a new report released by the senior advocacy group AARP. It made Florida tied for the highest death rate in the nation, during that period. The report only focuses on licensed nursing homes. Nursing...
FLORIDA STATE
mendocinobeacon.com

The Miller Report: Second COVID Outbreak at Local Nursing Home

Miller Report for the Week of September 20, 2021; by William Miller, MD; Chief of Staff at Adventist Health – Mendocino Coast Hospital. Sherwood Oaks is a local, privately owned nursing home in Ft. Bragg. As the only skilled nursing facility here on the Mendocino Coast, it is licensed for 79 beds and currently has 45 residents. It experienced an outbreak of COVID during July and August of last year. Unfortunately, it is experiencing another outbreak now. Beginning about two weeks ago, there were 3 staff and 4 residents affected. They all did well and are now off isolation, however, that introduced the virus into the nursing home population again. The facility immediately began taking the necessary steps to limit the spread. As of this writing, there are 15 new active cases amongst residents and two new cases in staff members, bringing the total for this outbreak to 24 residents and staff thus far. Last year, the outbreak ended at a total of 32 with 24 residents and 8 staff being infected. There were 8 deaths as a result of last year’s outbreak.
MENDOCINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WWL

LDH attorneys dodged questions about deadly nursing home evacuations

NEW ORLEANS — Wanting answers, state lawmakers on the joint Medicaid Oversight Committee questioned attorneys representing the Louisiana Department of Health Friday about that deadly nursing home evacuation during Hurricane Ida. “LDH needs to do a plan of correction on themselves on this one,” said Sen. Bob Hensgens. Since the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy