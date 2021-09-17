Construction project set to close part of Highway 75 south on IDL

Drivers beware -- your Monday commute will look a little different if you take southbound U.S. Highway 75 on the east leg of the IDL in Tulsa.

“This is a major pavement rehabilitation," said T.J. Gerlach, public information manager for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Starting Monday, you will no longer be able to drive southbound on Highway 75 on the east leg of the IDL.

The lanes are closing as part of a $26 million rehabilitation project.

“Anybody who’s driven that leg of the IDL, you’ve seen the pavement, you’ve driven on it, you know it’s really rough," Gerlach said.

Crews will reconstruct all pavement, barriers and lighting on that portion of Highway 75.

Traffic headed southbound on Highway 75 will have to divert to I-244.

An on-ramp and multiple off-ramps will also close:

The 8th St. on-ramp to southbound US-75/westbound US-64/SH-51 and eastbound US-64/SH-51/Broken Arrow Expressway.

The 7th St. off-ramp from southbound US-75.

The 1st St. off-ramp from southbound US-75/westbound I-244/Admiral Blvd.

“You will not be able to get off of I-244 onto US 75," Gerlach said. "You will not be able to use the 7th St. off-ramp right there. You will not be able to get on to either US 75 or the Broken Arrow Expressway from 8th St. as well.”

ODOT will also repair the Archer St., 8th St., and 11th St. bridges.

Despite the traffic delays it will cause, ODOT asks drivers to be patient as they improve the roads.

“We understand this is going to be a headache for a lot of commuters and travelers," Gerlach said. "Just bear with us. We know the end product on the other legs that we’ve done so far, we know the end product will be a lot nicer for drivers.”

Work on the southbound lane is expected to last through the middle of next year. Then they will switch over to the northbound lane. That construction could last through early 2023.

