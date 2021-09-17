Life Is Beautiful Goes Live on Twitch

By Jason R. Latham | Las Vegas, NV | Life Is Beautiful



If you’re missing the annual Life Is Beautiful Music and Arts Festival – maybe you couldn’t get a ticket or still don’t feel comfortable around crowds – you can always switch to Twitch.







The three-day festival is streaming live on the gaming and esports service every day beginning at 3:30 p.m., shortly after the first artists take the stage. Friday’s livestream is scheduled to include performances by Ant Clemmons , Brittany Howard , Noah Cyrus , Willow Smith , and Glass Animals , among others.



Notably absent from Twitch’s Friday lineup: Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion , who will perform at the Downtown Stage at 11 p.m.; and Dutch DJ San Holo , who will close out the evening at the Fremont Stage.



Twitch plans to stream Saturday performances by Green Day (11:20 p.m.) and Sunday’s back-to-back headliners Young Thug (9:25 p.m.) and Billie Eilish (11:15 p.m.).



Life Is Beautiful is sold out, but hopeful festival-goers can still try to get one via the official ticket exchange.



