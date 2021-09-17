CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Janku on the Efficacy of Ripretinib in KIT-Mutated Melanoma

By Filip Janku, MD, PhD
onclive.com
 8 days ago

Filip Janku, MD, PhD, discusses the results form a phase 1 study of ripretinib, a broad-spectrum KIT and PDGFRA inhibitor, in patients with KIT-mutated or KIT-amplified melanoma. Filip Janku, MD, PhD, medical oncologist and chief medical officer at Monte Rosa Therapeutics, discusses the results form a phase 1 study (NCT02571036)...

www.onclive.com

