CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Devils at Sabres (Prospects Challenge) | WATCH LIVE

NHL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevils Prospects face off against the Sabres Prospects to kick off the 2021 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo. You can watch the game live below via YouTube starting with our Pre-Game Show at 6:45 PM with post-game reaction and analysis to follow on our Post-Game Show.

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

3 Sabres to Watch at Prospects Challenge

The Buffalo Sabres are hosting their annual Prospects Challenge this weekend at LECOM Harborcenter, and there are three names in particular to watch. The team hits the ice on Sept. 15 for their first practice. The tournament will feature prospects from the Sabres, New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins. The...
NHL
chatsports.com

2021-22 Top 10 Buffalo Sabres Prospects

For a franchise that has failed to qualify for the playoffs for a decade, and has had 14 first-round draft picks in that time, one would think this would be a team loaded on their main roster and a flush pipeline on the cusp of a dynasty run. The reality...
NHL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Tickets on sale for Sabres Prospect Challenge games this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Hockey fans, if you’ve missed watching the game in person, your chance to see some pros back on the ice is coming soon. Some young members of the Buffalo Sabres will be taking part in a Prospects Challenge this upcoming weekend, along with teams from the New Jersey Devils and the Boston Bruins.
NHL
chatsports.com

NHL News: Sabres, Devils, Red Wings, Blues, and Canadiens

Buffalo Sabres: Sabres arena policy for this season. “In compliance wit hthe Erie County Department of Health’s directive, the Buffalo Sabres and KeyBank Center announced Tuesday that all guests age 12 and older will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend all concerts, events, and Sabres games at KeyBank Center.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre Game Show#Post Game Show#The Sabres Prospects
The Hockey Writers

Sabres News & Rumors: Prospects Challenge, Eichel Update & More

It might not feel much like hockey season in Upstate New York this week, with highs of 80 degrees Fahrenheit forecasted until at least Sept. 20. Still, the NHL is gearing up for another season, and that means it’s time for a dive into the latest Buffalo Sabres News & Rumors. Prospects are reporting to camp this Wednesday, with the rest of the team joining them the following week. Even if summer is still in the air, hockey season is only a month away.
NHL
chatsports.com

Sabres news: Sabres prospect undergoes ACL surgery

Zech Republic's Lukas Rousek controls the puck during Beijer Hockey Games between Russia and Czech Republic in the Ericson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Erik SIMANDER / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by ERIK SIMANDER/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)
NHL
diebytheblade.com

Murray’s Quiet Presence Bolsters Sabres Prospects

Brett Murray only has two games of NHL experience under his belt, but at 23 years old, he’s considered one of the more experienced veterans at this weekend’s Buffalo Sabres Prospects Challenge. Murray was a steady presence in Friday evening’s game against the New Jersey Devils, showcasing his offensive prowess...
NHL
Yardbarker

Sabres’ Luukkonen, Murray & More Impress In Prospects Challenge

The top Buffalo Sabres prospects hit the ice this weekend, giving fans an exciting look at some of the future talent currently in the pipeline. They faced off against the New Jersey Devils prospects at LECOM Harborcenter, the Sabres’ practice arena, competing in the first game of a round-robin challenge featuring prospects from the two teams and the Boston Bruins. Some of the top prospects for the Sabres showcased their skills, including Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Jack Quinn, Oskari Laaksonen, J-J Peterka, Mattias Samuelsson, and Brett Murray. The Sabres skated to a 3-0 win, outshooting the Devils by a 26-22 margin and playing a solid three periods against the top Devils prospects.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Youtube
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Devils’ Top Line Shines at Prospects Challenge

The New Jersey Devils concluded their first set of exhibition games this weekend at the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, New York. They went 1-1, losing to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday but defeating the Boston Bruins 4-3 yesterday afternoon. While no Devils prospect had a bad weekend, it was the top line of Dawson Mercer, Alexander Holtz and Nolan Foote that shined in the team’s two games this weekend.
NHL
Yardbarker

Sabres Prospects Report: Rosen, Poltapov, Kisakov & More

The NHL regular season is just around the corner, as all 32 teams prepare for training camp and preseason to narrow their roster down to their 23-player active rosters. In this edition of the Sabres Prospects Report, it’s a handful of 2021 NHL draft picks and Russian prospects rising to the top of the pipeline and making an impression for their respective teams. Isak Rosen, the Sabres’ 14th-overall selection in the 2021 draft, is playing in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), while Prokhor Poltapov, Alexander Kisakov, and Nikita Novikov are making waves in Russia’s top league and minor leagues. Catch up on how some of the top Sabres prospects are performing.
NHL
NHL

'A quiet belief' | Cozens, Mittelstadt confident in Sabres' direction

Notes from Day 2 of Sabres training camp. Dylan Cozens received a text from Casey Mittelstadt in July, after the Tampa Bay Lightning captured its second straight Stanley Cup championship. The message: We need one of those. "We all have that vision, and we all believe that it can come...
NHL
NHL

Haula Manning the Middle to Start Camp

BOSTON - Erik Haula is looking for a little stability. The 30-year-old has played for four teams over the past three seasons after putting up a career year with the Vegas Golden Knights during their magical inaugural campaign. Some four years later, the Finland native hopes he can put down...
NHL
NHL

How to watch Sabres' Blue vs. Gold Scrimmage on Sunday

Faceoff set for 6 p.m. on Sabres.com and official social channels. Sunday evening's Blue vs. Gold Scrimmage will be live streamed on Sabres.com and the team's official Twitter and Facebook pages. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the call at 6 p.m. with Brian Duff and Martin Biron providing...
NHL
Yardbarker

Sabres Move Prospects Quinn and Ruotsalainen to Center

Rochester American’s development camp coach Seth Appert confirmed in a press conference on Wednesday that two Buffalo Sabres prospects will move from the wing to center at this weekend’s Prospect Challenge. Considered names to watch , Jack Quinn and Arttu Ruotsalainen will look to prove that they have what it takes to stick in the pivot role as the tournament gets rolling.
NHL
Buffalo News

Sabres using Prospects Challenge to see if Jack Quinn can help at center

When Jack Quinn skated back to center ice following his final repetition of another rigorous, fast-paced practice drill Thursday, he was met by one of his newest coaches, a man beloved by Buffalo Sabres fans and whose knowledge can help with the franchise’s latest experiment. Michael Peca, now 47 years...
NHL
chatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: Prospect Challenge Roster Is Brilliant

HAMILTON, ON - JANUARY 16: Dawson Mercer #19 of Team Red skates during the 2020 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game against Team White at FirstOntario Centre on January 16, 2020 in Hamilton, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) The New Jersey Devils have mostly been a bad hockey team for the...
NHL
NHL

Devils Announce 2021 Prospects Challenge Roster I RELEASE

Challenge games to take place Friday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 19 at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, N.Y. The New Jersey Devils announced the roster for the 2021 Prospects Challenge to take place Friday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 19 at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, NY. The Devils will join the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins in participating. All games will be streamed on newjerseydevils.com in promotional partnership with MSG Networks.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy