Devils at Sabres (Prospects Challenge) | WATCH LIVE

The top Buffalo Sabres prospects hit the ice this weekend, giving fans an exciting look at some of the future talent currently in the pipeline. They faced off against the New Jersey Devils prospects at LECOM Harborcenter, the Sabres’ practice arena, competing in the first game of a round-robin challenge featuring prospects from the two teams and the Boston Bruins. Some of the top prospects for the Sabres showcased their skills, including Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Jack Quinn, Oskari Laaksonen, J-J Peterka, Mattias Samuelsson, and Brett Murray. The Sabres skated to a 3-0 win, outshooting the Devils by a 26-22 margin and playing a solid three periods against the top Devils prospects.
