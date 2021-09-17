US Military admits it killed 10 innocent civilians, 7 of them children, in Aug 29th Kabul drone strike
WASHINGTON DC (77WABC) – The US military is admitting that it killed ten innocent civilians and targeted the wrong vehicle in a Kabul, Afghanistan drone strike. The strike was intended to kill an ISIS-K terrorist. The US believed it was thwarting another attack on U-S forces and evacuees outside of the Kabul airport. Just days before the strike, 13 US troops were killed outside of the Kabul airport with almost two hundred other innocent civilians looks to escape the Taliban-controlled region.wabcradio.com
