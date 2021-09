SAN FRANCISCO — A Giants team that has won nine consecutive games is facing tough choices with three players hoping to return from the injured list in the near future. Starter Alex Wood, who has been out since August 30 after testing positive for COVID-19, threw a 21-pitch live batting practice on Wednesday at Oracle Park and showed good command of his sinker, slider and changeup. The left-hander would likely benefit from making at least one rehab start before returning to the Giants’ rotation, but manager Gabe Kapler said the club will consider activating Wood as soon as Saturday.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO