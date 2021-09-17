CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Pitt coach, Steelers assistant Carl DePasqua dies at 93

By Jerry DiPaola
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 8 days ago
Carl A. DePasqua, who scouted Joe Greene for the Pittsburgh Steelers, recruited Dave Wannstedt to Pitt and coached the Panthers for four years before the arrival of Johnny Majors, died Wednesday in Mt. Lebanon. He was 93.

Born in Williamsport, DePasqua was a three-sport athlete at Williamsport High School (football, basketball and baseball) and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers.

At Pitt, he played quarterback, defensive back and also was a 160-pound single-wing fullback from 1946-49. Along with leading the Panthers in interceptions in 1946 (five) and 1949 (six), he helped Pitt record a stunning upset of heavily favored Ohio State in 1947, throwing a touchdown pass to longtime friend Bimbo Cecconi in a 12-0 victory. Pitt was 1-9 that season, but the victory was the Panthers’ first against a Big Ten team in nine years (24 games).

After graduation in 1950, he was selected by the Steelers in the 29th round of the NFL Draft, but opted to join the U.S. Army where he served as a medic in the Korean War.

DePasqua returned to Pitt to earn a Master’s degree and coach part-time, coached in Canada and even went into the pizza business in Pittsburgh for two years, earning the nickname “Pizza King,” from his players, according to an article in Pitt’s 1972 game program.

His first big break in coaching came in 1958 when he joined Pitt coach John Michelosen’s staff, spending the next eight seasons at his alma mater. After Michelosen was fired after the ‘65 season, DePasqua was named head coach at Waynesburg, where he was 19-1 in two seasons and led his team to the 1966 NAIA championship.

He joined Steelers coach Bill Austin’s staff as a defensive line assistant in 1968, sending back scouting reports from North Texas State, where he scouted defensive tackle Joe Greene, who became Chuck Noll’s first draft choice in 1969.

Austin was fired in 1968, ending DePasqua’s time in the NFL after one season.

As it turned out, Pitt was looking for a new coach at the same time as the Steelers after Dave Hart’s teams were 3-27 from 1966-68. When Arizona State coach Frank Kush turned down the job (after accepting it and allowing Pitt to make the announcement), Pitt turned to DePasqua, who became the seventh of eventually nine Pitt men to coach the Panthers.

But rebuilding the program was no easy task. A national sports magazine wrote a story entitled, “Doesn’t Anybody Here Want This Football Job?”

Said DePasqua: “I won’t make any predictions, but I promise you this: We’ll play fundamentally sound football.; we’ll know how to block and tackle; we’ll do our talking on the field.”

Using several players recruited by Hart, DePasqua recharged the Pitt program for his first two seasons, with 4-6 and 5-5 finishes in 1969 and 1970.

In 1970, Pitt recorded one of its most memorable all-time victories, recovering from a 35-8 halftime deficit to defeat West Virginia, 36-35, at Pitt Stadium. The season marked the first time since 1963 that Pitt did not lose more games than it won.

After consecutive 3-8 and 1-10 seasons in 1971 and 1972, DePasqua was relieved of his duties with a career mark of 13-29 and replaced by Majors. In those days, Pitt played an especially ambitious schedule, compiling a 2-16 record under DePasqua against Penn State, West Virginia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and UCLA.

“My dad loved coaching his guys,” said his daughter, Dana Williott. “He was a mentor and father figure to many of them.”

“He was broken hearted that he lost his job there,” said his son, John DePasqua, “but he loved Pitt.”

Even with two former Penn State football players in his family — his son and son-in-law, Tony Williott — his love for the university never waned, his family said.

“He took a lot of abuse over the years,” his daughter said.

Pitt was DePasqua’s last job in coaching, but many players he recruited, including Wannstedt, helped Pitt return to national prominence.

After leaving Pitt, DePasqua sought more stable employment, his daughter said, and he served two years on the Pennsylvania Horse Racing Commission before entering the newspaper business. He was president and general manager of the Latrobe Bulletin until his retirement in 1999.

DePasqua is survived by his wife of 66 years, Katie DePasqua, his son, daughter, five grandchildren and one great-grandson. John DePasqua recalls his father’s simple message to his children and grandchildren: “Always remember your name.”

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the William Slater Funeral Home, 1650 Greentree Road, Scott Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church, 126 Fort Couch Road at 10 a.m. Thursday. Interment will follow at The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville.

