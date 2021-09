Chapman (lower leg) isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Royals, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Chapman fouled a ball off his shin/ankle area Saturday and will be out of the lineup for a third straight game as a result. The third baseman was feeling slightly better Tuesday but wasn't available, and it's not yet clear whether he could appear as a pinch hitter Wednesday. Josh Harrison will shift to third base while Seth Brown enters the lineup in left field.

