Defense motion on mental disease or defect in Devawn Mitchell murder case likely pushes trial to 2022
Trial for Devawn Mitchell in the automobile death of Steve Henry will almost certainly take place next year after a motions hearing Friday. Mitchell’s attorney, Rick Meier, filed a motion for mental disease or defect. Prosecutors opposed the motion, but Lyon County Judge Lee Fowler allowed the filing. This means Mitchell will be evaluated by a mental health professional, with a hearing at 11 am Dec. 1 to determine whether Mitchell plans to use that defense tactic as court proceedings continue.kvoe.com
Comments / 0