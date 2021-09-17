Montana education board member calls 1619 Project 'untrue history'
During a Thursday joint meeting of the state Board of Public Education and Board of Regents, a BPE member called curriculum from the 1619 Project “untrue history.”. The 1619 Project is a collection of journalism from the New York Times "intended to address the marginalization of African-American history in the telling of our national story and examine the legacy of slavery in contemporary American life,” as described by the Times’ editor in chief Jake Silverstein.missoulian.com
