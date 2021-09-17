Survey reveals pheasant numbers down slightly
The Department of Natural Resources recently released the results from its annual roadside survey and the overarching conclusion is that not much has changed. Throughout the southern and central part of the state, 163 25-mile routes were surveyed from July 31-Aug. 22 and what researchers found was that bird numbers remain close to the 10-year average of 37.7 birds per 100 miles, despite showing a decline in most areas.www.austindailyherald.com
Comments / 0