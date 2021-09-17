CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday PM Forecast: Rain still lingers through the weekend

By Meteorologist Jake Dalton
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight & Tomorrow: Evening showers and storms are expected to diminish later tonight, with a mostly cloudy sky remaining in place. Saturday, expect much of the same, with scattered showers and storms possible through out the day. It will not be a washout, but as we have seen all week long, isolated heavy downpours and frequent lightning will be possible. If you have plans to go to Saturday football games - grab a poncho or some form of rain gear just to be safe!

