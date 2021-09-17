Friday PM Forecast: Rain still lingers through the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a chilly start with lows for some in the low 40s! We have another seasonable day with highs near 70. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) There’s a lot going on today around the region, so the big concern is light rain showers this afternoon and evening. Models are dialing back a bit as the weak cold front crosses the region. There’s not a lot of moisture with it, so the line breaks apart around 2:00 pm and many areas will just have a quick rain shower. Not everyone will see rain as these are scattered. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) By the evening, we will have mostly cloudy skies and lows overnight in the low 50s. Sunday will be gorgeous with breezy conditions at times and gusts as high as 20 mph but all in all plenty of sunshine with highs around 70! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Next week we get back to the low to mid 70s and it’s looking to stay dry with even more sunshine. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

