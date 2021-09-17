Special Weather Statement issued for Des Moines, Henry, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Des Moines; Henry; Lee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Henry, southwestern Des Moines and northeastern Lee Counties through 615 PM CDT At 546 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Denmark, or 10 miles north of Fort Madison, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Denmark around 555 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH