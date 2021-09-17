CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Baked Oatmeal Is Endlessly Customizable

Sara Fort e
Bon Appétit
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re in our third year of getting kids out the door for school early with a decent breakfast, hair brushed, clothes on, lunches packed, waters filled, and it still feels hard—most days it feels like prodding cattle to get them out the door. Preparing breakfast in advance feels like gifting myself an easier morning, and while muffins, granola cups, and batched breakfast burritos all make their weekly rounds, baked oatmeal assembled at the start of the week is a crowd-pleasing family favorite.

