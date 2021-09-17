Monterey To Invest More Into Tourism Exposure In Tennessee Vacation Guide
Monterey will further invest in its tourism industry by paying for more exposure in the Tennessee Vacation Guide. The Guide is a magazine and online publication that highlights tourism destinations across the state. Cultural Administrator Rafferty Cleary said that previously they paid for a small feature of the depot in the physical magazine. He said that the cost will now cover a feature in “Destination Spotlight,” which will feature Monterey and six attractions in both the physical guide and the digital platform.newstalk941.com
