KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, September 17th

For the rest of our Friday, we can expect to have plenty of sunny skies across the region. A possible stray cloud or two could be within sight, otherwise sunshine all the way! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s for highs later today. Winds will also be coming from the south and southeast around 5-10 miles per hour. Later this evening, we will have a few clouds moving through the skies. Temperatures will only drop to the 60s and 70s and winds will be back on the calm side. As we get into the first half of the weekend, we are looking to have a few scattered showers in the morning hours tomorrow. Sunny skies can be expected later in the day. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s and winds will be coming mostly from the east up to ten miles per hour. Sunday and Monday will be a bit warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 90s again. A cold front looks to move in from the north on Tuesday morning, which will drop our temperatures around 10-15 degrees for highs Tuesday and Wednesday. However, we will bounce right back to the mid 90s for highs by Thursday, and a mix of sun and clouds can be expect all next week. We won’t have much of any precipitation come from this cold front because we are looking to dry out a bit with moisture ahead of the front. We are also only getting the tail end of this particular front, so the decrease in temperatures won’t be as significant or noticeable.