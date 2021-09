The Colorado Independent Legislative Redistricting Commission announced the details for upcoming virtual hearings on the first staff state house and state senate plans. In order to maximize the opportunity to hear public testimony despite the condensed schedule, and due to growing concerns about COVID-19, the commissioners will not travel but will instead hold hearings virtually. Coloradans will have three opportunities to testify about the staff legislative plans and can testify at the hearing of their choice. Individuals must sign up in advance to testify and can do so at redistricting.colorado.gov/signup.

