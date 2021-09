The New England Patriots and New York Jets are set to meet for the first of two meetings in 2021. The Patriots travel to the ‘green side’ of the Meadowlands, New Jersey as they will take on the 0-1 Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey at 1:00pm ET on Sunday, September 19. Like their opponents, the Pats are seeking to avoid an 0-2 start, as well as the cellar of the AFC East.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO