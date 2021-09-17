CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College roommates Brown, Metcalf ready for teams to clash

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 8 days ago

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A.J. Brown and DK Metcalf haven’t been on the same field for a game that counted since the middle of the 2018 season. That was back when the former college roommates were still playing at Ole Miss and before each became a Pro Bowl wide receiver in the NFL. Brown and Metcalf will be on opposing sidelines for the first time since they both reached the NFL when the Seattle Seahawks host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Brown and Metcalf are coming off breakout seasons in 2020 when each was selected to the Pro Bowl.

