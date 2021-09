A common thread of purpose-driven work is woven through Vanessa Rodriguez’s professional life. She has worked for various nonprofit organizations throughout her career and will celebrate her 10th anniversary at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in October. “My husband calls me a professional humanitarian and I agree! I want to make a difference in people’s lives,” says Vanessa, an event production manager in the Office of Development, where she works to enhance donor relationships to help fund cancer research.

