CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Titans bring back kicker Ryan Santoso to practice squad

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 8 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The list of kickers signed by the Tennessee Titans just keeps growing with the addition of Ryan Santoso to the practice squad Friday. Randy Bullock will kick Sunday for the Titans in Seattle as their fourth different kicker since training camp started. Santoso provides some insurance with Sam Ficken and Tucker McCann both on injured reserve. This is Santoso’s second stint with Tennessee. Santoso spent three weeks with the Titans in 2019 and spent last season on the New York Giants’ practice squad. He was traded to Carolina last month and made two field goals and one of two extra points.

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Giants lose draft pick as Panthers release Ryan Santoso

The Panthers cut kicker Ryan Santoso, who went 2-for-2 on field goals and 1-for-2 on PATs in Week 1. The Giants had traded Santoso to the Panthers for a conditional seventh-round draft pick. Because those conditions were not met, the pick was returned to the Panthers. Santoso is a candidate...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Cat Scratch Reader

Panthers swap out Santoso for Gonzalez at kicker

The Carolina Panthers are continuing their search for a replacement to, uh, John Kasay. They released kicker Ryan Santoso this morning (thus retaining the 2022 seventh round pick they had conditionally traded to the New York Giants). Now, they have signed Zane Gonzalez off of the Detriot Lions practice squad.
NFL
titaninsider.com

Will Titans ever figure out the kicker dilemma?

The kicking carousel has spun again with the Titans, and who knows if it will stop anytime soon. Since Mike Vrabel became the Titans head coach in 2018, the Titans – with the signing of Randy Bullock on Tuesday, will now employ their 10th kicker over the past three seasons.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Panthers Cutting K Ryan Santoso

According to Joe Person, the Panthers are cutting K Ryan Santoso. Carolina had traded a conditional pick for Santoso to the Giants and would have had to give up a seventh if Santoso played in Week 2 against the Saints. Santoso had an uneven debut for Carolina, making two field...
NFL
thespun.com

The Titans Have Added A New Kicker For Week 1

The Tennessee Titans have signed Michael Badgley as the team’s new kicker for their Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Badgley will replace kicker Sam Ficken, who was recently placed on the injured reserve. Badgley spent the last three seasons as a kicker for the Los Angeles Chargers. This...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Santoso
WKRN

Titans sign kicker, place starter on Injured Reserve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The kicking carousel has finally stopped. For now. The Titans announce they’ve signed Randy Bullock to the active roster off the practice squad. Bullock was added to the practice squad last week and has yet to spend a full week with the team. This move comes...
NFL
Pioneer Press

Gophers in the NFL: Ben St-Juste endures tough debut; Ryan Santoso makes first points

Former Gophers cornerback Benjamin St-Juste had a difficult NFL debut Sunday. The Washington Football Team rookie was a routine target of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, and St-Juste gave up at least six catches, including the game-winning touchdown to Mike Williams in the fourth quarter. St-Juste, a third round pick in the 2021 draft, finished with four tackles.
NFL
WKRN

Titans waive kicker among other Monday moves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The term “kicker carousel” was made for the situation the Titans have been faced with over the last two seasons and change. Including 2019, 2020 and week 1 of 2021, the two-toned blue have gone through ten kickers following years of consistency with Ryan Succop. *Add...
NFL
CBS Sports

Panthers no longer owe Giants late-round draft pick after waiving kicker Ryan Santoso

The Carolina Panthers are switching it up at kicker. On Tuesday, the club announced it has waived Ryan Santoso after just one regular-season game. In that win over the New York Jets on Sunday, Santoso hit both of his field-goal attempts (long of 29 yards) and converted one of his two extra-pointers. In a corresponding move, the Panthers signed kicker Zane Gonzalez off the Lions practice squad.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Kickers#American Football#Ap#The New York Giants
Yardbarker

Once Again, Titans Changing Kickers

NASHVILLE – Here they go again. The Tennessee Titans need to find a kicker. They released Michael Badgley on Monday, a day after he missed one of two PATs and the only filed goal that he attempted in Sunday’s 38-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium. Both errant kicks went to the left.
NFL
wccbcharlotte.com

Panthers Release Ryan Santoso, Sign Zane Gonzalez

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have a new kicker. And, they have their seventh-round pick back. The Panthers waived kicker Ryan Santoso Tuesday, ending the experiment with the former Giants kicker after one week of the regular season. Santoso missed an extra point in Sunday’s win over the Jets. By...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Titans promote kicker Randy Bullock to active roster

After bailing on kicker Michael Badgley Monday, the Titans are turning to their expected contingency plan. The team has promoted kicker Randy Bullock from the practice squad. Badgley got the first shot to replace Sam Ficken, but he struggled during Tennessee’s loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. The 26-year-old finished the game missing his lone field-goal attempt and converting only one of his two extra-point tries. As a result, the team decided to waive the former Chargers kicker.
NFL
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Bring back the noise: Fans return as Seahawks host Titans

SEATTLE — The silence of last year’s NFL games had some benefits for those who’ve been trained to communicate in a cauldron of noise. For example, Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner could hear his coaches yelling from the sideline. “It was fun at first because you got to hear what the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Titans Choose Their Next Kicker

NASHVILLE – Three weeks ago, Randy Bullock said he hoped to continue the Detroit Lions’ history of longevity with their placekickers. Tuesday, he became the latest to enter the revolving door that has seen Tennessee Titans’ kickers come and go over the last two-plus seasons. The Titans signed Bullock to...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Titans Release K Ryan Santoso From PS, Sign OL Christian DiLauro

The Tennessee Titans announced they signed OL Christian DiLauro to their practice squad and released K Ryan Santoso from the unit. Santoso, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Lions, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
NFL
Yardbarker

Latest Kicker Addition Not New to Titans

The Tennessee Titans have gone through so many kickers since the start of the 2019 season that they have started to recycle them. Friday, they signed Ryan Santoso to their practice squad as insurance against any performance or health issues with Randy Bullock. Santoso was one of five kickers who...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy