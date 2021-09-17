Titans bring back kicker Ryan Santoso to practice squad

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The list of kickers signed by the Tennessee Titans just keeps growing with the addition of Ryan Santoso to the practice squad Friday. Randy Bullock will kick Sunday for the Titans in Seattle as their fourth different kicker since training camp started. Santoso provides some insurance with Sam Ficken and Tucker McCann both on injured reserve. This is Santoso’s second stint with Tennessee. Santoso spent three weeks with the Titans in 2019 and spent last season on the New York Giants’ practice squad. He was traded to Carolina last month and made two field goals and one of two extra points.