On Friday, a freshly-uncovered work by Vincent van Gogh will go on display at the Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam; the work was proffered by an anonymous Dutch collector, who had asked the museum to figure out whether the work was authentic or not. Study for ‘Worn Out,’ the drawing in question, was produced with pencil and watercolor paper and depicts a hunched older man bent over in his chair with his head resting in his hands. The drawing was made in November of 1882, and it also has markings on the back that align with the artist’s habit of affixing paper to drawing boards with starch.

VISUAL ART ・ 8 DAYS AGO