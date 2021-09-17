Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Platte A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Clay and eastern Platte Counties through 615 PM CDT At 544 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Platte City, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Smithville, Parkville, Platte City, Weatherby Lake, Camden Point, Ferrelview, Tracy, Kansas City Intl Arpt and Hoover. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 8 and 27. Interstate 435 between mile markers 22 and 41. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH