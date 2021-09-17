CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Montero review: Lil Nas X sounds limitless on his debut album

By Maura Johnston
EW.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been less than three years since Lil Nas X threw his Stetson into the pop-music ring with his first song, the gossamer, stupendously catchy "Old Town Road." Released in December 2018 as a response to the then-thriving "yeehaw agenda," which updated wild-west tropes for the TikTok era, "Old Town Road" went viral in more than one sense — not only did it spread across culture quickly and park itself at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a record-breaking 19 weeks, it pivoted on an infectious sing-song hook that adhered to even the most fervent resisters' temporal lobes.

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Elton John calls Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ “one of the best songs ever written”

Elton John moved Metallica frontman James Hetfield to tears after calling the band’s track ‘Nothing Else Matters’ “one of the best songs ever written”. The rock outfit appeared on Thursday’s (September 9) instalment of The Howard Stern Show, to promote their new covers album ‘The Metallica Blacklist’. They were joined by Miley Cyrus for a performance of ‘Nothing Else Matters’, which she, John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, WATT and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ drummer Chad Smith covered for the record.
MUSIC
NBC News

Lil Nas X's 'Montero' album and the power of unabashed queerness

The road to Lil Nas X’s debut album "Montero" has been an exhilarating affair, complete with detours like a chart-topping EP, “7,” show-stopping red carpet outfits, multiple awards and a run of viral music videos. The Georgia-born rapper’s meteoritic rise started with his track “Old Town Road” — released independently...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Nas
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Elton John
ETOnline.com

Normani Shows Her 'Wild Side' With Steamy Performance Featuring Teyana Taylor at 2021 MTV VMAs

Normani took fans for a walk on the "Wild Side." The songstress hit the stage at this year's MTV VMAs on Sunday for a steamy live performance of her hit single. Normani delivered the TV debut of "Wild Side" in a TLC inspired metallic outfit that drew from the group's "No Scrubs" video. The singer was joined by a group of backup dancers in similar outfits that accompanied Normani as she sauntered across the stage. Her performance for the song, which samples Aaliyah's "One in a Million," also featured choreography very reminiscent of Aaliyah's music video for the hit track.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Yebba’s Stunning ‘Dawn’ Marks the Belated Arrival of a One-in-a-Million Singer: Album Review

Yebba — a.k.a. Abbey Smith — is a prodigiously talented 26-year-old singer who’s been buzzing for so long it’s hard to believe “Dawn” is her debut album. She’s already won a Grammy (for a 2019 collaboration with PJ Morton) and over the past five years has duetted with Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, A Tribe Called Quest, Chance the Rapper and even has a featured song on Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” (“Yebba’s Heartbreak”). Most significantly, she was featured on three songs on Mark Ronson’s stellar “Late Night Feelings” album; the Grammy-winning Amy Winehouse/Lady Gaga collaborator also produced many of the songs on “Dawn.”
MUSIC
newsbrig.com

Lil Nas X ‘gives birth’ to album ‘Montero’ in new video

Congratulations are in order for Lil Nas X — who labored for months before finally giving birth to his debut album, “Montero.”. The gleefully button-pushing “Industry Baby” singer-rapper marked the occasion with a new promotional video, shared with his 10.7 million followers through Instagram on Friday. The now-viral clip depicts...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limitless#Art#Pop Music#Stetson#Tiktok#Montero Lamar Hill#Renaissance
Complex

Stream Lil Nas X’s Debut Album ‘Montero’ f/ Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, and More

More than two years after breaking through with his history-making single “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X has delivered his highly anticipated debut studio album, Montero. Featuring appearances from the likes of Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, and Miley Cyrus, Montero comes after what can only be described as another banner year for Nas X. The project includes the previously released singles “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” “Sun Goes Down,” and “Industry Baby” which features production from Kanye West and Take a Daytrip.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Lil Nas X's 'Montero' Album Releases on Friday: Shop the Merch

Lil Nas X's first full-length studio album, Montero, is dropping on Friday, and in high anticipation for the release, we're shopping the musician's merch. The Amazon Artist Merch Shop has a ton of official merch styles for Lil Nas X fans. The shop offers Montero and Lil Nas X logo...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Lil Nas X review, Montero: Bursting with technicolour heart

“You’s a meme, you’s a joke, been a gimmick from the go…” raps Lil Nas X, on a fabulous debut that directly addresses the critics who wrote him off as a one-hit wonder. To give the doubters their due, the quirky-camp country trap of “Old Town Road” (2019) had all the earwormy ingredients of a one-off. Made with a beat bought online for $30 in a $20-an-hour studio and later accessorised with achy-breaky embellishments from Billy Ray Cyrus, it became the longest-leading No 1 single in the Billboard Chart’s Hot 100 history. It was streamed over a billion times and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Watch Lil Nas X perform a soulful rendition of Dolly Parton's 'Jolene'

With the singer's cover of 'Jolene,' we're one step closer to a Lil Nas X/Dolly Parton collaboration. Lil Nas X has collaborated with Billy Ray Cyrus and dueted with his daughter, Miley Cyrus. Now, he's rounding out the family tree by covering a classic hit from Dolly Parton (Miley Cyrus' godmother, for those not in the know.)
MUSIC
Daily Californian

Lil Nas X triumphs with lush, vibrant debut ‘Montero’

At the tender age of 22, Lil Nas X is simultaneously holding down three job titles: pop star, Twitter overlord and sex symbol. It’s not an easy load to juggle, but Lil Nas X does exactly that on his highly anticipated eponymous debut LP, Montero. The record sees Lil Nas X coming into his own, churning out both raucous, whiplash-inducing chart-toppers and tapping into a wellspring of contemplative material anchored by his artistic identity.
CELEBRITIES
oswegonian.com

New album ‘MONTERO’ promises bright future for Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X (“Old Town Road”) has struck gold with his new album “MONTERO.” Released on Sept. 17, the project is his first ever studio album. Apart from his “7 EP,” Nas X has always been one to only release singles. However, with this release, the rapper/popstar has proved that he is more than capable of putting together a cohesive project that is successful in making listeners feel just about every emotion under the sun.
CELEBRITIES
News 8 KFMB

New Music Releases September 24: Coldplay, BTS, Kelly Clarkson, Mickey Guyton and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Coldplay and BTS joined forces for a soaring new single, "My Universe," Natti Natasha and Maluma released their new collab, "Imposible Amor," and Elton John shared the latest single from his upcoming Lockdown Sessions album, a duet with Charlie Puth titled "After All."
MUSIC
GOBankingRates

The Bestselling Albums of All Time

Music defines certain time periods — but some albums live on longer than others. The bestselling albums of all time might've debuted 20, 30 or 40 years ago, but they're still significant today....
MUSIC
EW.com

Coldplay and BTS bring a cosmic love to new song 'My Universe'

BTS join Coldplay for a collaboration of epic proportions, produced by Max Martin. Coldplay has found some dynamite collaborators for their new single "My Universe." International superstars BTS join the British pop-rockers on the cosmic love song produced by eternal hitmaker Max Martin. Arriving with a lyric video featuring lines...
MUSIC
The Independent

Rihanna teases new album and says it’s ‘completely different’

Rihanna has teased new music and revealed that her new songs will sound very different from her previous projects. Before the taping of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show, the singer said: “You’re not going to expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind.”“Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear,” she added. Rihanna hasn’t announced a release date yet for her new album.The “Umbrella” singer, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, also said that she has been experimenting music in the same way as fashion.“I’m really experimenting music is...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy