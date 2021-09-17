Montero review: Lil Nas X sounds limitless on his debut album

It's been less than three years since Lil Nas X threw his Stetson into the pop-music ring with his first song, the gossamer, stupendously catchy "Old Town Road." Released in December 2018 as a response to the then-thriving "yeehaw agenda," which updated wild-west tropes for the TikTok era, "Old Town Road" went viral in more than one sense — not only did it spread across culture quickly and park itself at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a record-breaking 19 weeks, it pivoted on an infectious sing-song hook that adhered to even the most fervent resisters' temporal lobes.