John Joseph Bussmann
Bussmann, John Joseph St Paul, MN was summoned home by the Lord on Friday, September 3, 2021, after 67.5 years of life on earth. John enjoyed technology, debating, exercising, reading, spending summers on his houseboat the D Hertz II, housed at the Watergate Marina, and helping his family. A private ceremony was held. John is survived by his siblings James, Paul, Cecelia Perry, Anthony (Laurie), George and six nieces and nephews. Arrangements have been made with The Cremation Society of Minnesota 612-825-2435 cremationsocietyofmn.com.www.startribune.com
